BJP appoints in-charges for Karnataka, Telangana civic polls

The BJP on Tuesday appointed the party’s in-charges for the Karnataka and Telangana civic polls and an observer for the upcoming Chandigarh mayoral elections.

This comes on a day Nitin Nabin took over as BJP’s national president in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, outgoing party chief J P Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and a large number of party leaders and workers at the BJP headquarters here.

According to a notification issued by the party, the newly elected BJP chief has appointed party national general secretary Vinod Tawde as its observer for the Chandigarh mayoral election to be held on January 29.

Nabin appointed Ashish Shelar, a minister in the Maharashtra government, as the party’s in-charge for the upcoming Telangana municipal and corporation polls with immediate effect.

Former Rajasthan BJP president Ashok Parnami and party’s Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma were made co-incharges for the local body polls in Telangana, according to another notification issued by party national general secretary Arun Singh.

The BJP chief also appointed party’s national general secretary Ram Madhav as in-charge for the upcoming Greater Bengaluru Corporation election.

Satish Poonia, ex-BJP Rajasthan president, and Sanjay Upadhyay, an MLA from Maharashtra, were made co-incharges for the corporation polls.

“The appointments come into immediate effect,” Singh said in the notifications issued separately.