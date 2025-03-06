BJP backed candidates win two of three seats in MLC poll in Telangana

Hyderabad: BJP-backed candidates have won two of the three MLC seats in Telangana for which election held on February 27.

Ch Anji Reddy, supported by BJP, beat Narender Reddy of Congress by a margin of over 5,000 votes in Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates’ constituency of state’s legislative council. The result of this seat was declared in the early hours of Thursday.

Elections were held for Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates’ and Teachers’ constituencies and the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers’ constituency in preferential voting system, using ballots. Counting of votes began on Monday last.

Malka Komaraiah, supported by BJP, bagged the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Teachers’ constituency and the independent candidate Sripal Reddy Pingili (backed by a teachers’ union) won the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers’ constituency.

The results of the two Teachers’ constituencies were declared late on Monday.

The counting was a time-consuming process as it involved segregation of valid and invalid votes, followed by preferential counting.

The victories in two of the three MLC seats came as a moral booster for BJP in the state.

The saffron party fielded candidates for all three seats, while the ruling Congress contested only the Graduates’ constituency. The BRS stayed away from the election.

Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other BJP leaders campaigned extensively in the election.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, state Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and other senior party leaders canvassed in support of their party candidate.

Hailing the victory of BJP-backed candidates, Union Coal Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy said the triumph is a victory of youth and teachers who have decisively rejected Congress for its failed governance and failure to address their concerns.

“Despite Congress fielding all its ministers, MLAs, MPs, and spending heavily, they could not retain the Karimnagar Graduate seat. This outcome sends a strong message to Congress, which came to power by making false promises to the people,” Kishan Reddy said on X.

With elections spanning across 13 districts, 43 Assembly and six parliamentary constituencies and 270 mandals, the victory is significant and reflect the growing strength of BJP in Telangana. The party is emerging as a powerful force in the state, he said.

He thanked the people of Telangana, especially the teachers and youth, for reposing their faith in the “developmental politics of BJP” and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who is Lok Sabha member from Karimnagar, said late on Wednesday night that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who raises doubts about EVMs should answer now as ballot papers were used in the election to the three MLC seats.

The outcome of the election is a lesson to the Congress which is supporting a particular section, he alleged.

“This a Ramzan gift given by Hindu society to the Congress,” a release from his office quoted Sanjay Kumar as saying.