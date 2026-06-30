BJP cadre must hit streets to win Telangana in 2028: Nitin Nabin

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin on Tuesday, June 30, called on party workers to take people’s issues to the streets, asserting that the saffron party must come to power in Telangana in the 2028 Assembly elections.

Addressing the party’s state executive committee meeting here, Nabin said that after defeating the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal and forming governments in 22 states across the country, the time had come to make the “lotus bloom” in Telangana – a state, he noted, that had given the party some of its earliest people’s representatives.

He said it was not enough for workers to merely highlight the failures of the Congress government in the state. They also needed to spell out what the BJP had done for people during its 12 years in power at the Centre.

Change will come from struggle, not Delhi: Nitin Nabin

Change, Nabin said, would not come from Delhi but from struggles waged by the party on the ground on behalf of the people of Telangana. He said the state leadership, backed by district, mandal, village and booth-level committees, would play a crucial role in the party’s bid for power.

Coming to power in Telangana was not merely a historic necessity but the aspiration of countless karyakartas who had sacrificed their lives to lay the party’s foundations in the state, the BJP chief said.

Cites Bengal, Chhattisgarh wins

Referring to the BJP’s victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections, Nabin said it was made possible only through the sacrifices of party workers. “We defeated a government that was destructive in West Bengal, and made the lotus bloom in the land of our founding leader Syama Prasad Mukherjee. The TMC government was perpetuating atrocities against women, but neither the Congress nor any Opposition party had raised those issues. It was the BJP which persistently fought on behalf of women,” he said.

He also pointed to the party’s return to power in Chhattisgarh, a state that had been led by a Congress chief minister, Bhupesh Baghel, widely seen as a strong leader, saying the BJP’s ideology and way of working had helped it bounce back there too.

Such victories across the country were possible because of the BJP’s unique selling proposition, which was delivering on its promises. “What we say, we do it. But Congress does the opposite. Modi hai toh,” he said, prompting party leaders in the audience to respond with “mumkin hai.”