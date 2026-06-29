True Gen Z builds nation, not questions Constitution: BJP chief

Hyderabad: BJP president Nitin Nabin on Monday said the Gen Z are youth who constructively build their careers and contribute to national growth, not those who question the country’s Constitution and culture.

Interacting with students at an engineering college on the city outskirts during his three-day visit to Telangana, he said the country’s youth is not anti-establishment.

“There is a lot of debate about Gen Z. People told me that youth carried out agitations in some countries. They are described as Gen Z agitations. India’s youth is not anti-establishment. India’s youth works for building the country,” he said.

Pointing to some sportspersons and start-up founders in the audience, Nabin said the youth shaping their own future (through start-ups and others) along with the country’s economic growth are the real Gen Z.

The BJP leader argued that those with a ‘tukde tukde gang’ mindset, who raise divisive slogans and challenge the country’s Constitution, culture and soul, cannot be India’s Gen Z.

He urged the public to counter those trying to mislead and incite the youth.

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Contrasting the past image of Kashmir’s youth, he said they were once associated with stone pelting. But, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s regime, they have won the Ranji Trophy.

Stressing that opposition to the government should be through democratic means, he said the youth can give direction to the country, but not foreign forces.

Indian youth cannot be anti-establishment and they are known for innovation, technology and knowledge, he added.