Lotus must bloom in Telangana for a Viksit Bharat: Nitin Nabin

Hyderabad: Alleging that the ideals of Telangana agitation have not been realised even 12 years after state formation, BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Sunday, June 28, called upon party activists to strive to install the ‘Double Engine government’ of the BJP in the state.

Nabin, who began a three-day visit to Telangana, virtually inaugurated the offices of nine district units of the BJP from here.

Observing that the upcoming elections for municipal corporations in Hyderabad and others call for struggles by the BJP activists, he urged the party leaders and workers to work hard for the BJP’s success in the polls.

If the dream of ‘Viksit Bharat’ is to be realised, the lotus should bloom in Telangana as well, he said.

“The Narendra Modi government is serving Telangana people through Central government schemes. But, I know that Telangana cannot be put on the development track, for which statehood was dreamed of, until a double engine government was formed,” he said.

When the BJP had only two seats in the Lok Sabha in 1984, one was from Telangana, he recalled, dismissing comments that the BJP is an outsider in the state.

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Hailing that the BJP is gradually winning every state in the country, he said the day is not far when the saffron party would succeed in Telangana as well.

Congress took the benefit, though the BJP had fought against the previous BRS regime, he said.

Launching a sharp attack against Congress, he said the grand old party always compromises on people’s interests.

It is only the BJP cadres who can defeat the Congress in Telangana, he said.

Citing the example of BJP’s success in West Bengal, Nabin urged the party’s General Secretary Sunil Bansal, who played a key role in BJP’s campaign in the state, to make double efforts in Telangana.

Recalling his participation in Telangana Formation Day celebrations in Delhi on June 2, he said the dream for which statehood was achieved has not been realised.

Nabin also recalled the “role played by late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj in the formation of Telangana by effectively raising the issue in parliament”.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi tries to fulfil the ideals of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Jana Sangh leader Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.