BJP Central Election Committee meeting to be held on Oct 15

The meeting will focus on planning for the upcoming elections in Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram.

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Central Election Committee meeting will be held on October 15, party sources said on Wednesday.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at the BJP Headquarters in New Delhi at 6 p.m., and it will focus on the planning for the upcoming elections in five states–Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram, they said.

Earlier on October 1, BJP’s Central Election Committee meeting was held in Delhi. The meeting, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was meant to finalise candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

Key leaders of the party including BJP Chief JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal have also taken part in the meeting.

The BJP is busy fine-tuning its strategies for five poll-bound states, including MP and Chhattisgarh. The party has classified all seats in these states into individual categories of A, B, C, and D.

Category A includes seats where the party has consistently performed well while category B includes seats where the BJP has a mixed record of victories and losses. Category C includes seats where the party is deemed to be on a relatively weaker footing.

In contrast, Category D seats have seen continuous BJP defeats in the last three elections

