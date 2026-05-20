BJP central observers arrive in Bengaluru for state president selection talks

Bengaluru: Political activity within the Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified with the arrival of the first batch of central observers to discuss the appointment of the party’s new state president and deliberate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue.

Senior BJP leaders, including Shiv Prakash, Baijayant Jay Panda and Dr Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, reached Bengaluru on Wednesday, May 20. The observers are scheduled to interact with key BJP leaders across the state on Thursday, May 21, and collect their views regarding the leadership transition in the Karnataka BJP unit.

Apart from discussions on the state president’s selection, the central team is also expected to conduct meetings with party leaders concerning the upcoming SIR-related developments in the state. Party insiders indicated that a second team of observers may arrive in Karnataka on May 25 to continue the consultation process with senior leaders before the high command finalises its decision.

At the same time, speculation over the restructuring of the BJP’s state core committee has once again gained momentum. The Karnataka BJP core committee has reportedly remained unchanged since 2021, with vacancies created after the exit of senior leaders KS Eshwarappa and Laxman Savadi yet to be filled.

According to party sources, prominent leaders such as Sunil Kumar, Shobha Karandlaje, V Somanna and Jagadish Shettar are said to be making efforts to secure positions in the revamped core committee.