BJP condemns Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th September 2023 11:36 am IST
Former Andhra CM and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.

Amaravati: The BJP on Saturday condemned the arrest of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in a corruption case.

Peoples Career

BJP state unit president Daggubati Purandeswari took to X on Saturday to react to the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu, who is also her brother-in-law.

Also Read
High drama followes C Naidu’s arrest; Nara Lokesh, TDP MLAs detained for staging protest

“Chandrababu Naidu garu was arrested today. It is not reasonable to arrest Chandrababu Naidu garu without giving proper notice, without naming him in the FIR, without taking an explanation and without following the procedure. BJP condemns this,” she posted.

MS Education Academy

The TDP president was arrested in the early hours of Saturday in Nandyal town.

According to the Crime Investigation Department, Naidu was arrested in the Rs.371 crore skill development scam.

The former Chief Minister is being brought to Vijayawada where he is likely to be produced in a court.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th September 2023 11:36 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button