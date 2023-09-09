High drama followes C Naidu’s arrest; Nara Lokesh, TDP MLAs detained for staging protest

Nandyal: High drama followed the arrest of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in Nandyal town in the early hours of Saturday.

Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh was taken into custody for staging a protest against the arrest of his father on Saturday.

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh who is holding “Yuvagalam Padayatra” sat in protest after his father was arrested.

Several MLAs, who were protesting with him in the East Godavari district, were also detained.

The TDP has alleged that the police stopped Nara Lokesh to prevent him from meeting his father. Naidu’s counsel maintained that they are approaching the High Court for a bail.

According to sources, Naidu was diagnosed with high blood pressure and diabetes.

TDP charged the ruling YSRCP government with illegally arresting Naidu while he was resting in a bus.

Party Spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhiram alleged that the state police and CID had begun the process of illegally arresting Naidu from Friday night.

Hundreds of police personnel surrounded the campsite where Naidu was resting and also illegally detained all leaders with him. Naidu asked the police on which grounds he was arrested and the police could not answer him, he stated.

He further charged that people knew it was Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy behind the arrest and termed him the most corrupt chief minister in the country.

In a series of posts on social media, TDP condemned the arrest of its supremo. “Will you arrest a former CM without telling why he is being arrested? We are with you sir..The people are your fortress. We will fight. We will win,” one of the posts stated.

The party also alleged that the authorities did not answer the questions of leaders and advocates while arresting Naidu.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh CID is holding a press conference at Mangalagiri headquarters on the arrest of Naidu made in Skill Development scam.

On Friday night, Police surrounded the RK Function Hall at around 2.30 a.m. when the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo was resting in a bus after addressing a public meeting in the town.

When a police team led by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Raghurami Reddy reached there, he wanted NSG officials to allow them to meet Naidu.

However, the TDP leaders questioned the police action and the purpose of their late-night visit and an argument ensued between the two sides.

The TDP leaders told the DIG that their leader is not going to escape and suggested that he return in the morning.

When the police official reached closer to the bus door, the party leaders raised strong objections and wanted him to explain what was the case.

“He is a 73-year-old leader and taking rest. Why do you want to disturb him now?” asked TDP leader Kalva Srinivasulu

The DIG said they have the information that the convoy is moving,but TDP leaders clarified that the bus is meant only for Naidu’s rest.

Police later arrested the TDP leaders who had gathered around the bus.

When Naidu got off the bus at around 6 a.m., the police officials took him into custody.

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) officials said they have arrested Naidu in connection with the Skill Development Corporation corruption case.

After a medical examination, the former Chief Minister was taken to Vijayawada.

The TDP chief is likely to be produced before ACB Court in Vijayawada.

A notice served to Naidu by the CID reads: “It is to inform you that you have been arrested…U/s (under section) 120(B), 166, 167, 418, 420, 465, 468, 471, 409, 201, 109 r/w 34 & 37 IPC and Sec 12, 13 (2) r/w 13 (1) (c) and (d) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1998 of CID.”

According to the notice, he cannot be released on bail as “it is a non-bailable offence”.

However, the notice added that the TDP supremo can seek bail through court only.