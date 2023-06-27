BJP, Congress locked in close contest in MP: ABP-CVoter Opinion Poll

New Delhi: The ruling BJP and the opposition Congress are running neck-to-neck as of now in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, as per the ABP-CVoter Opinion Poll.

The Congress has a wafer-thin edge with a lead of a couple of seats in what will otherwise be a hung Assembly scenario, as per the survey conducted with a sample size of 17,113.

The 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly is expected to go to the polls in November.

The Congress is projected to win 114 seats, the same tally as the last elections. The incumbent BJP is projected to get 112 seats, a gain of three seats over its previous Assembly poll tally of 109 seats.

The projected range of seats, as per the survey, is 108-120 for the Congress, and 106-118 for the BJP.

Outside of the two main parties, there are hardly any seats left to account for in a major two-way contest. The BSP is projected to get two seats, same as last time, while the others section will get two seats as against five in the previous elections.

Both the main parties are benefiting from a swing in vote share but that too in equal measure. To fathom how close the contest is at the moment, the BJP and the Congress will have the same vote share of 44 per cent each. Both the parties are gaining in a vote swing by around 3 per cent each.