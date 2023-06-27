Scindia supporter quits BJP, returns to Congress in Madhya Pradesh

Besides the BJP functionary, nearly 500 others took membership of the Congress in the presence of Nath, it added.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 27th June 2023 7:15 pm IST
Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (File photo/ANI)

Bhopal: Bharatiya Janata Party’s Shivpuri district vice-president Rakesh Gupta, considered close to Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, has joined the Congress along with his supporters, marking his return to the Opposition party ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls.

Gupta had switched over to the BJP from the Congress in early 2020 when there was a change of government in the state following the collapse of the 15-month-old Kamal Nath regime. Scindia had also joined the saffron party in 2020 after quitting the Congress.

Gupta, along with his hundreds of supporters, joined the Congress in the presence of MPCC president Kamal Nath on Monday in Bhopal, a party release said.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Rajasthan polls: Third front parties to contest against BJP , Congress

Besides the BJP functionary, nearly 500 others took membership of the Congress in the presence of Nath, it added.

Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh are due by the year-end.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 27th June 2023 7:15 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button