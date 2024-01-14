BJP, Congress should work together to uproot BRS: Bandi Sanjay 

Karimnagar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao is conspiring to topple newly formed Congress government in Telangana.

Speaking at a press meet in Manakondur, Karimnagar, he suggested that the Congress and BJP should not fight but work together to uproot the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). “KCR is planning to disrupt the Congress government after the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP and Congress shouldn’t fight. Instead, we should work together to uproot BRS and focus on Telangana’s development,” said Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

He alleged that KCR was planning to poach Congress MLAs, with some of them already in touch with him. Karimnagar MP also warned the Congress government to strengthen its intelligence wing to protect the government and assured that the BJP would cooperate for the state’s development.