BJP, Congress to share the spoils in Hyderabad-Karnataka region

New Delhi: With the Assembly elections in Karnataka coming to an end on Wednesday evening, the ABP/C-Voter Exit Poll has projected the BJP and the Congress to repeat their 2018 performance in the Hyderabad-Karnataka region, which sends 31 legislators to the 224-member state Assembly.

The BJP is projected to win 13 seats (projected range of 11-15) in the region, one more than its 2018 tally, while the Congress is expected to win 15 seats (projected range of 13-17), same as its 2018 figures, according to the ABP/C-Voter Exit Poll.

The exit poll data showed Congress managing a vote share of 43.6 per cent, up from its 2018 share of 42 per cent. The vote share of the BJP is likely to witness a marginal drop, from 38 per cent in 2018 to 37.7 per cent this time.

The JD(S) is likely to win one seat in the Hyderabad-Karnataka region, down from the four it had won in 2018, while its vote share is projected to drop marginally from 14 per cent in 2018 to 13.3 per cent this time.

Counting of votes will be taken up on May 13.