BJP corrects Congress’ mistake by scrapping Muslim quota in Karnataka: Amit Shah

Udupi: Lashing out at the Congress in poll-bound Karnataka on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rectified wrong done by Congress by doing away with Muslim reservation quota in Karnataka.

The Home Minister made the remarks while addressing a gathering in Byndoor.

Amit Shah said, “BJP has rectified the wrong done by Congress by doing away with the Muslim reservation quota in Karnataka. Congress wants to restore it. Ensure that it is not given this chance; it is unconstitutional as well as compromises the rights of Vokkaligas, Lingayats, SCs, STs and Dalits in the State.”

“BJP scrapped the 4 per cent Muslim reservation. That reservation was not as per Constitution. Our Constitution does not permit reservation on the basis of religion. Congress says that once their reverse gear government comes, they will bring back the Muslim reservation once again. Do you want that?” questioned Shah.

Alleging that Congress was incapable of the protection of coastal Karnataka, Amit Shah said, “Only BJP can do the job of securing Coastal Karnataka. Greed for a vote bank, Congress can never ensure the security of Coastal Karnataka. We worked to provide security to fishermen by building a new port in Udupi.”

“BJP banned the PFI and ensured peace, safety and security for Karnataka,” the Home Minister added.

Earlier, Amit Shah said that Congress would put the state into “reverse gear”, depriving it of the benefits of “double-engine sarkar”.

Addressing a rally at the Navalgund Assembly constituency, Shah said, “One hand, there is the Congress under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and on the other, is the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. This (Karnataka Assembly) election is an opportunity for you to decide if you want a double engine sarkar led by PM Modi, which will take Karnataka forward, or the Congress’s reverse gear sarkar, which will take Karnataka backwards.”

The polls for the 224-seat assembly will take place on May 10 and the counting of votes will be held on May 13.