BJP councillor apologises for threatening African national to learn Hindi

New Delhi: BJP councillor Renu Chaudhary, who had threatened an African national for not speaking Hindi, issued an apology in response to the widespread outrage she received.

A Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) councillor from Patparganj, Chaudhary, confronted the African national football coach in the viral video at an MCD park in Mayur Vihar Phase I. She demanded that he learn Hindi and gave him an ultimatum that if he did not learn the language within a month, action would be taken against him.

She is also heard telling him that since he earns money in India, he should learn the language.

In the first Instagram video, she alleged that the man conducted commercial activities inside the park without paying the required revenue and had not addressed cleanliness issues.

Later, she deleted the video and uploaded two separate statements. In one, she said, “If my words have hurt anyone unintentionally or caused inconvenience, I sincerely apologise and regret that.”

In the other video, she said that the park is for kids to play, and all necessary facilities will be provided for them. “I hope the kids continue to play in the park,” she added.

Defending her actions, she said, “I had visited the park to fulfil my responsibilities and to address residents’ complaints related to the park.”

The Delhi BJP president, Virendra Sachdeva, also said he found the incident “inappropriate.”

“I did not find the words used by the councillor appropriate. Sports cannot be associated with any language,” he said. Sachdeva added that he asked a party member to meet with the children and coach at the park to ensure all facilities are provided for.