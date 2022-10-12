BJP destroying Constitution, weakening autonomous authorities: Kharge

Chandigarh: Congress presidential candidate Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday accused the BJP of weakening the country’s autonomous authorities and said he is contesting the poll to his party’s top post to save the Constitution and democracy.

The electoral contest would take place between Kharge and Shashi Tharoor, and voting will take place on October 17 in every state capital through secret ballot with over 9,000 members expected to exercise their franchise.

The ruling BJP at the Centre is “destroying the Constitution and “weakening autonomous authorities”, Kharge told a press conference and added that “therefore, to fight the BJP and to save the Constitution and democracy, I am fighting this election”.

During his visit here, the 80-year-old Congressman met and held discussions with senior leaders and over 500 members from the party’s units in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh.

Senior Congress leaders and MLAs, including Partap Singh Bajwa, Rajinder Kaur Bhattal and Deepender Singh Hooda, were also present.

To a question on his poll rival, Kharge described Tharoor as a “member of our family” and said “he is my younger brother”.

Kharge, whose arrival to the common capital of Punjab and Haryana got delayed by over an hour, also said that he believes in collective leadership, consulting everybody and taking everyone into confidence before taking decisions.

Hitting out at the BJP, he said that it claims that the Congress has lost its base, but everyone knows the means the BJP uses to topple state governments of opposition parties.

The BJP poached Congress MLAs and because of that “we lost governments in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Goa and recently, in Maharashtra”, Kharge claimed.

“Our fight is from the streets to Parliament. How to fight the BJP is important. Be it inflation, unemployment, besides there are other issues such as GDP growth is falling, rupee is getting devalued,” he said.

On his meetings and discussions with Congress state unit members across the country, Kharge said that he puts before them the things the Congress should be focusing on after the election to the party president’s post.

“One I told them that the decisions in the Udaipur declaration, we will try to implement all of those. To implement all decisions will be my first priority,” he said.

The Congress had held a three-day brainstorming session ‘Chitan Shivir’ in May in Rajasthan’s Udaipur to evolve the party’s strategy for its overhaul and revival in the wake of a series of electoral defeats.

Kharge asserted that he believes in collective leadership and taking everyone into confidence before taking decisions. “We will consult the senior leadership, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi,” he said.

The leader said that in 1969 he became block president and during that time, former prime minister Indira Gandhi had also visited Gulbarga in Karnataka. “I have come to Rajya Sabha for the first time now,” he added.

Kharge resigned as the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha after he filed his nomination papers for the Congress president’s election. His resignation was in line with the party’s declared ‘One person, One post’ principle that was announced at ‘Chintan Shivir’ in May.

To a question on his age, Kharge said age does not matter, but what matters is commitment, “what are your thoughts, your ideology, that is important, not your age.”

“Many youngsters go astray. I am standing firm on my ideology. Did anyone ask me when I was 75 when I was in the Lower House (of Parliament), how will I fight against Modi ji,” he said.

Asked about stopping leaders from leaving the Congress, he said that “after the polls we will have to come up with a strategy”.

“Those who are leaving what is the reason.. all this will be discussed in detail. Whatever is needed to strengthen the party will be done,” he said.