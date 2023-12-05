BJP developing ‘hatred’ for people of Delhi in fight against Kejriwal, says AAP

New Delhi: The AAP on Tuesday accused the BJP of hindering its “good work” in the MCD, alleging that the saffron party has started to develop a “hatred” for the people of Delhi while fighting against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The BJP, however, hit back at the allegations and accused the ruling party in Delhi of selling “hollow dreams”.

Durgesh Pathak, the AAP’s MCD in-charge, alleged at a press conference that the BJP has started to develop “hatred” towards Delhiites while fighting against Kejriwal.

“The AAP has only been in power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for a year and Kejriwal has demonstrated all those tasks that the BJP couldn’t accomplish in 15 years. Since the AAP came to power in the MCD, workers have started receiving salaries on the first day of the month,” Pathak said.

“The BJP should have appreciated this step, that the work it couldn’t do in 15 years; instead, it is saying an investigation should be conducted into how the salaries are being paid,” he added.

The AAP leader said the party-led dispensation regularised nearly 7,000 temporary employees. Instead of appreciating this step, the BJP is saying that it will approach the courts against it.

“During the BJP’s tenure, MCD lands were being sold. Today, without any auction, we are increasing the government treasury, which is also troubling the BJP. The BJP is talking about investigating this too,” he claimed.

A few days ago, the MCD announced that CCTV cameras would be installed in civic body-run schools and the BJP opposed it, saying it wouldn’t let it happen, the AAP leader alleged.

“The BJP is attempting to hinder all the good work happening in Delhi. The BJP does not want Delhi to become a modern city. The hatred it has for Arvind Kejriwal is now turning into a hatred for the people of Delhi,” he said.

Responding to the allegations, the BJP’s Praveen Shankar Kapoor called Pathak a “master” in the art of misleading people.

Kapoor, a spokesperson for the BJP’s Delhi unit, said, “When he was in opposition, then too he bluffed by misrepresenting the facts. Now, when in power, he wants to sell hollow dreams”

The BJP has only raised the demands of the people, he claimed.

“Yesterday (Monday) itself we welcomed MCD administration’s decision to complete installation of CCTV cameras in all its schools but rightfully asked where are the funds of Rs 25 crore needed to complete the installation,” the BJP leader said.

“There is no provision for it in the MCD’s 2023-24 budget nor can such a huge amount be sanctioned by the mayor or the commissioner in the absence of the Standing Committee of the MCD,” he added.