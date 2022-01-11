BJP doesn’t hold patent of Patriotism: Telangana planning board VC Vinod Kumar

Hyderabad: TRS Politburo member and Former MP B Vinod Kumar asserted that the BJP has not patented the patriotic cause and the saffron party has got to learn a lot from chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao led government’s policies in Telangana.

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday, Vinod attacked the BJP by saying that the state has been developing in leaps and bounds when compared to the states run by BJP. ” We are ready for a debate on this topic,” he said.

He also invited the recent star attendees at the state BJP rallies Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, and the expected attendee Maharastra former CM Devendra Fadnavis to come to Ravindra Bharati and participate in a debate on the topic. “We will hire helicopters for them to see the state. Let their first go around and then talk,” he remarked.

The Former MP also listed out all the social welfare schemes from Rythu Bandhu to KCR kit and asked the BJP whether states under their rule have anything similar to such policies.

Vinod said that the saffron party has used the Ram temple issue at Ayodhya to garner votes. “We don’t do such politics. We have rebuilt the Yadadri temple. BJP is an anti-common man party,” he added.