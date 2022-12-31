BJP eyes 119 assembly constituencies of Telangana

Hyderabad: BJP has started preparing for elections in Telangana. It is said that the party has instructed all its leaders, especially Parbhari (Incharge), to mobilize for all 119 assembly constituencies in Telangana.

During the ongoing meeting in Shameerpet, the top leaders, anticipating the early elections in the state, urged all the workers and leaders to mobilize and try to solve the problems by reaching out to the people in their constituencies.

It is said that if there are chances of early elections in Telangana, BJP will remain among the people, that is why the party has decided to prepare them by conducting training programs for all categories of leaders.

According to the sources, the party has appointed supervisors for all 119 constituencies of Telangana and has instructed them to immediately form ‘Panna Pramukhs’ under their respective constituencies after the consultation with the RSS.

In the two-day meeting of the party, various issues, especially the state’s political situation, position of the party in South India, and the strategy for upcoming elections were reviewed.