BJP fields Ex-Karnataka CM Basavaraj’s son for Shiggaon assembly by-poll

Bengaluru: The BJP on Saturday announced former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s son as its candidate for Shiggaon by-poll and the party’s ST Morcha president Bangaru Hanumanthu for Sandur Assembly segment.

The announcement of Bharath Bommai’s candidature marks the entry of third generation of Bommai family into electoral politics.

His grandfather S R Bommai and father Basavaraj Bommai were former chief ministers of the state.

Basavaraj Bommai is now a BJP MP from Haveri Lok Sabha segment.

Meanwhile, the BJP-JD(S) alliance is yet to announce the name of the candidate for Channapatna assembly constituency.

In its most likelihood, the ticket would be reserved for JD(S).

According to the JD(S) sources, chances are high that Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Kumaraswamy may be fielded from Channapatna.

The Congress has not yet announced its candidates, though party sources said Pathan Ahmed Khan, who was defeated by Basavaraj Bommai in 2023 assembly election may be fielded again from Shiggaon assembly seat.

In Sandur, Congress MP E Tukaram’s wife or daughter may be given the ticket, they said.

Regarding Channapatna, they claimed that Deputy Chief Minister and Congress state president D K Shivakumar’s brother D K Suresh may get the ticket.

These assembly bypolls were necessitated due to the resignation of three sitting MLAs, H D Kumaraswamy (Channapatna), E Tukaram (Sandur) and Basavaraj Bommai (Shiggaon) resigned from assembly after winning the Lok Sabha elections.