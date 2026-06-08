BJP fields Prof M Nagaraj for Rajya Sabha from Karnataka

Bengaluru: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its official candidates for the 2026 Rajya Sabha and Karnataka Legislative Council elections, bringing an end to intense political speculation in Karnataka. The list, approved by the party’s Central Election Committee, names OBC leader Prof. M. Nagaraj as the BJP candidate for the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka, while senior party leaders Lingaraj Patil and Raghu Kautilya have been fielded for the Legislative Council elections.

The announcement has come as a major setback for alliance partner Janata Dal (Secular), effectively ending expectations of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda securing another term in the Rajya Sabha.

BJP’s decision upsets JD(S) calculations

The JD(S), which had been hopeful of retaining representation in the Rajya Sabha through the BJP-JD(S) alliance, has been left disappointed by the BJP’s decision. The tenure of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda as a Rajya Sabha member is coming to an end, and many within the JD(S) believed that the veteran leader could be renominated as the alliance’s joint candidate, considering his seniority and stature in national politics.

However, the BJP leadership reportedly opted for a generational shift, citing factors such as age and health, and decided against offering another Rajya Sabha ticket to the 93-year-old leader.

Also Read Malaysia PM Anwar Ibrahim congratulates Karnataka CM Shivakumar

Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy had repeatedly maintained that the JD(S) would not pressure BJP leaders for a Rajya Sabha nomination despite being part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). With the BJP choosing a new face, hopes within the regional party of securing another term for Deve Gowda have effectively been dashed.

Political observers view the move as a significant indication of the BJP’s intention to promote new leadership while maintaining social representation through the nomination of an OBC candidate.

Focus on organisational leaders for Legislative Council polls

For the Karnataka Legislative Council elections, the BJP has chosen two leaders known for their long-standing contribution to the party organisation.

Lingaraj Patil, one of the nominees, previously served as the State President of the BJP Disciplinary Committee and has played a key role in strengthening the party’s organisational structure.

The second nominee, Raghu Kautilya, currently serves as the State President of the BJP OBC Morcha and has been actively involved in mobilising support among backward communities.

Party sources said the nominations reflect the leadership’s emphasis on organisational strength, loyalty, and grassroots work while selecting candidates for the Upper House.

Rajya Sabha elections on June 18

The BJP had earlier released its first list of Rajya Sabha candidates on June 4, announcing 11 nominees from various states. Among them were Rajubhai Shukla and Mukeshbhai Rathwa from Gujarat, Tai Tagak from Arunachal Pradesh, and A. Sharada Devi from Manipur.

The party has also finalised candidates from Madhya Pradesh, including Mahesh Kewat and Tarun Chugh, as part of its broader strategy for the upcoming elections.

Voting for 24 Rajya Sabha seats across 10 states is scheduled to be held on June 18. The elections are expected to witness keen political interest, particularly in Karnataka, where the BJP’s decision has altered the alliance dynamics and brought an apparent end to H.D. Deve Gowda’s latest bid for a return to Parliament through the Rajya Sabha.

The nomination of Prof. M. Nagaraj also highlights the BJP’s continued focus on expanding its social outreach among Other Backward Classes while preparing for future political challenges in Karnataka.