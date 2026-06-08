Malaysia PM Anwar Ibrahim congratulates Karnataka CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Sunday, June 7, congratulated Karnataka Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar on assuming office and discussed opportunities to further strengthen cooperation between Karnataka and Malaysia in key sectors such as education, technology and innovation.

The conversation took place over a telephone call during which the Malaysian leader conveyed his best wishes to Shivakumar on taking charge as Chief Minister. The two leaders also explored ways to deepen engagement between Karnataka and Malaysia through academic partnerships, technological collaboration and stronger people-to-people ties.

Sharing details of the interaction on social media platform X, Shivakumar said he was delighted to receive the call from the Malaysian Prime Minister and appreciated his warm wishes.

Delighted to speak with the Honourable Prime Minister of Malaysia, who called to convey his warm wishes on my new responsibility as Chief Minister of Karnataka.



Our discussion focused on strengthening ties between Karnataka and Malaysia, particularly in education, technology,… pic.twitter.com/dKg9BFWsHM — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) June 7, 2026

“Our discussion focused on strengthening ties between Karnataka and Malaysia, particularly in education, technology, innovation and people-to-people connections,” the Chief Minister stated.

Shivakumar noted that Karnataka already hosts a significant number of Malaysian students pursuing higher education in the state, creating a strong foundation for expanding cooperation in the education sector. He said there was considerable scope for enhancing institutional partnerships and creating new opportunities for students and professionals from both sides.

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During the conversation, Anwar Ibrahim also invited the Karnataka Chief Minister to visit Malaysia to further explore avenues for collaboration and investment. The invitation is being viewed as a positive step toward enhancing international engagement between Karnataka and Southeast Asian nations.

The call comes just days after Shivakumar assumed office as Karnataka’s Chief Minister on June 3 along with a new Council of Ministers. Since taking charge, he has received congratulatory messages from several national and international leaders.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also congratulated Shivakumar on his appointment. Responding to the Prime Minister’s message, Shivakumar expressed gratitude and said he looked forward to working closely with the Union Government for the development of Karnataka.

The Chief Minister has repeatedly stressed the need for cooperation between the Centre and the state, saying developmental issues should take precedence over political differences. He has maintained that both governments must work together to accelerate infrastructure growth, investment, employment generation and public welfare initiatives across Karnataka.

The latest interaction with the Malaysian Prime Minister highlights Karnataka’s growing international profile and the state’s efforts to strengthen global partnerships in education, technology and economic development.