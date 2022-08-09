BJP forecasts ‘tremors’ in TRS soon

Hyderabad: National general secretary and the BJP Muralidhar Rao on Monday said there would be an earthquake in the ruling TRS party very soon. He said they were ready to hold a public debate with Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on the economy including a debate on the falling rupee in international currency exchange market.

Talking about economic recession, Muralidhar Rao said the recession was taking place across the globe due to several reasons. He said the falling of rupee in connection with dollar was very less when compared with the currencies of the other countries. Targeting KCR, he said the Chief Minister boycotted the governing council meeting of Niti Ayog after calling it a non-performing organisation and added that none of the Chief Ministers of the BJP ruled States boycotted the meeting. The meeting discussed about crop diversion in the country and added that a suggestion was made to remove GST from some products and added that they also discussed about inflation in the Niti Ayog meeting.

The BJP leader claimed that the country was not going towards economic crisis despite a sharp decline in foreign currency reserves. He mocked that neither KCR nor his son KTR were aware of economics. He alleged that KCR and KTR were carrying out baseless campaign against their party by stating that the Central government sold off public sector undertakings like BSNL and LIC. Referring to the comments of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on free welfare schemes, he said the comments were not aimed at any particular state of the country and added that they had not waived off the corporate loans of any company.

Muralidhar Rao alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was carrying out a false campaign against the Union government as he was scared of facing cases of the ED. He said that bomb of dissidence would soon burst in the ruling TRS party. He said that they were ready to hold a public debate with the TRS party leaders in Siddipet cross roads and claimed that the residents of Siddipet were ready to teach a lesson to the ruling party while predicting that the TRS party will lose the next elections in Siddipet.