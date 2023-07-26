BJP frightened after two meetings & alliance name INDIA, says CM Nitish

Patna: A day after the Prime Minister compared the opposition alliance ‘INDIA’ with Indian Mujahideen and Popular Front of India (PFI), Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the BJP was afraid now.

While interacting with media persons during Kargil Martyrs Day in Patna’s Kargil Chowk, CM Nitish Kumar said, “Look how much threat has arisen for them. I was working on it for many days, and after the meetings inPatna and Bengaluru followed by the naming of our alliance as INDIA, they (BJP leaders) are frightened now.

“Suppose what would happen whenever we come up with the policies. We will make policies in the interest of our country.

“I want to suggest that a meeting of opposition parties should be organized quickly to finalize the seats,” Kumar said.

“We sat together and did two meetings followed by the naming of our alliance, why they are having problems with it,” Kumar said.

While reacting to the meeting of NDA, Nitish Kumar said that NDA was formed during Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s time. At that time, meetings of NDA would happen. We were with NDA then. In 2017 when we came to NDA again, how many meetings did they have? When the opposition parties meeting was held in Patna, they became frightened and they organized a meeting. No one knows the parties and their leaders that came to the meeting of NDA.”

Reacting on Manipur violence, Nitish Kumar said, “See what has happened in Manipur and PM Narendra Modi is silent. He should speak on the Manipur violence in Parliament.”

Reacting to BJP claims that the opposition unity meeting was just a tea party, CM NItish Kumar said, “When everyone is united now, those who were trying to change the history of the country would not be successful. Now, they would notbe able to change the history of the country.”