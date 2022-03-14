BJP gears up for bypolls in West Bengal

Bypolls will be held on April 12 while results will be declared on April 16

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has geared up for the upcoming by-elections in a Lok Sabha seat and an Assembly constituency in West Bengal.

The party appointed Suvendu Adhikari as the observer for the Asansol Lok Sabha bypolls. Moreover, party MP Arjun Singh has been appointed co-observer for the constituency. Further, BJP entrusted MP Jagannath Sarkar for the Ballygunge assembly constituency bypolls.

The bypolls in these two constituencies will be held on April 12 while results will be declared on April 16.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday fielded former union ministers Shatrughan Sinha and Babul Supriyo for Lok Sabha by-election from Asansol and Assembly by-election from Ballygunge respectively.

The Asansol seat fell vacant after the resignation of Babul Supriyo in October last. The Ballygunge assembly seat fell vacant after the death of TMC MLA Subrata Mukherjee.

