BJP govt intimidating opposition parties, using IT, ED to threaten them: TN CM Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday accused the BJP government at the Centre of intimidating the opposition parties by allegedly misusing the central agencies to initiate raids.

Parties that criticised the BJP government were being intimidated and the latest was the “phone tapping” incident, he said.

“Whoever expresses views against the BJP government at the Centre are threatened and intimidated. The Income Tax department and Enforcement Directorate are used against them. Now we have the phone tapping episode with the iPhone maker Apple Inc issuing a security notification to opposition leaders,” Stalin said here after solemnising the wedding of party legislator A Krishnaswamy’s daughter.

After the security notification, a central minister said the incident will be probed, he said.

“I think the BJP is overcome with the fear of defeat in the five states going for polls. As per the information we received, the BJP will face a total rout in all the five states. Hence, the fear of defeat is making the Centre target the opposition parties,” Stalin, who is president of the DMK, said.

The India bloc, he said, will expose the chinks in the BJP’s armour and ensure its defeat in the Lok Sabha election. He called upon his party men to strive hard and ensure an overwhelming victory to the alliance in the Parliamentary polls next year.