BJP had plans to topple AAP govt’s in Punjab, Delhi: Kejriwal

AAP became more united 'after my arrest', the Delhi CM said while addressing MLAs of his party following a meeting here.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 12th May 2024 12:39 pm IST
Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo/ANI)

New Delhi: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday claimed that the BJP’s plan was to topple the AAP governments in Punjab and Delhi after his arrest but this did not fructify.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) became more united “after my arrest”, the Delhi chief minister said while addressing MLAs of his party following a meeting here.

“BJP people would say before my arrest that they will break the party and topple the governments in Delhi and Punjab,” Kejriwal said.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Why Kejriwal said Modi won’t continue as PM: Do BJP leaders retire at 75?

“They had a plan that they will arrest me, break the party, topple the government in Delhi and then in Punjab also. After arrest, their plan failed. You all did not break,” he said.

Kejriwal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi excise policy scam case, was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court on Friday.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 12th May 2024 12:39 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button