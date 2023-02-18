BJP has already made EC, ED and CBI their election toolkits: Priyanka Chaturvedi

Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Priyanka Chaturvedi, Manisha Kayande and others arrived at ‘Matoshree’ in Mumbai today.

Manisha Kayande and others arrived at ‘Matoshree’ after the Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered that the party name “Shiv Sena” and the party symbol “Bow and Arrow” will be given to the Eknath Shinde faction.

“It’s surprising to see independent agencies like EC, which was set up to protect democracy and legislation, stooping so low and taking sides of those who’ve betrayed a political party. ECI is an ‘Entirely Compromised Institution of India’, said Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Priyanka Chaturvedi.

“BJP has already made EC, ED and CBI their election toolkits and now their next aim is the judiciary. Law Minister and Rajya Sabha chairman keep challenging the judiciary. So it is Supreme Court’s responsibility to protect democracy,” Priyanka added.

Previously, on Friday Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar remarked on the loss of the “bow and arrow” symbol of his ally Uddhav Thackeray faction, stating that it would not have any major impact.

He also stressed that the people would accept the new symbol.

The NCP chief asked Thackeray to accept the Election Commission’s decision and take a new symbol.

“It’s the decision of the Election Commission. Once a decision is given, there can be no discussion. Accept it and take a new symbol. It (the loss of the old symbol) is not going to have any major impact as people will accept (the new symbol). It just would remain in the discussion for the next 15-30 days, that’s it,” Pawar said.