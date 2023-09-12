BJP holds maximum number of MPs with criminal cases: Report

New Delhi: At least 306 MPs out of the 763 MPs have criminal cases registered and 194 sitting MPs have declared serious criminal cases against them, a report revealed on Tuesday.

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) in its report said that it has analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 763 sitting MPs out of 776 seats of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha across the nation and the data has been extracted from affidavits filed by the MPs prior to contesting their last elections and subsequent bye-elections.

On Criminal background, the report said: “Out of the 763 Sitting MPs analysed, 306 (40 per cent) sitting MPs have declared criminal cases against themselves.

It said, “While 194 (25 per cent) sitting MPs have declared serious criminal cases, including cases related to murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, crimes against women etc.”

The report further highlighted that one (100 per cent) out of one MP from Lakshadweep; 23 (79 per cent) out of 29 MPs from Kerala; 41 (73 per cent) out of 56 MPs from Bihar; 37 (57 per cent) out of 65 MPs from Maharashtra; 13 (54 per cent) out of 24 MPs from Telangana and 5 (50 per cent) out of 10 MPs from Delhi have declared criminal cases against themselves in their self-sworn affidavits.

It also said that the state with the highest percentage of sitting MPs with serious criminal cases, one (100 per cent) out of one MP from Lakshadweep; 28 (50 per cent) out of 56 MPs from Bihar; 9 (38 per cent) out of 24 MPs from Telangana; 10 (34 per cent) out of 29 MPs from Kerala; 22 (34 per cent) out of 65 MPs from Maharashtra and 37 (34 per cent) out of 108 MPs from Uttar Pradesh have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their self-sworn affidavits.

The report highlighted that BJP has the maximum number of MPs with criminal cases against them.

“Out of 385 MPs, 139 (36 per cent) from BJP; 43 (53 per cent) out of 81 MPs from Congress; 14 (39 per cent) out of 36 MPs from Trinamool Congress; 5 (83 per cent) out of 6 MPs from RJD; 6 (75 per cent) out of 8 MPs from CPI(M); 3(27 per cent) out of 11 MPs from AAP; 13 (42 per cent) out of 31 MPs from YSRCP and 3 (38 per cent) out of 8 MPs from NCP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

It also said that 98 (25 per cent) out of 385 MPs from BJP; 26 (32 per cent) out of 81 MPs from Congress; 7 (19 per cent) out of 36 MPs from AITC; 3 (50 per cent) out of 6 MPs from RJD, 2 (25 per cent) out of 8 MPs from CPI(M); 1 (9 per cent) out of 11 MPs from AAP, 11 (35 per cent) out of 31 MPs from YSRCP and 2 (25 per cent) out of 8 MPs from NCP have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

The report said that 11 sitting MPs have declared cases related to murder (Indian Penal Code Section-302), 32 sitting MPs have declared cases of attempt to murder (IPC Section-307), 21 sitting MPs have declared cases related to crimes against women and out of 21 MPs, 4 MPs have declared cases related to rape (IPC Section-376).