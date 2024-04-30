BJP Hyderabad MP candidate Madhavi Latha moves HC seeking quashing of case

Hyderabad: The BJP MP candidate for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, Kompella Madhavi Latha, has moved the Telangana High Court seeking the quashing of the case filed against her over a controversial arrow gesture allegedly aimed at a mosque.

Earlier, after the case was filed against her, she stated, “This is ridiculous. If I were against Muslims, then why would I participate in Hazrat Ali Saab ka Juloos that took place during Ramzan? I have distributed food to many people with my own hands. The reason why these people want to target me through their dirty social media posts is that they are scared from the day I appeared on Rajat Sharma’s ‘Aap Ki Adalat’.”

A case has been filed against the BJP candidate for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, Madhavi Latha, for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

The case was filed against her at Begum Bazar Police Station based on a complaint by Shaik Imran, a resident of the First Lancer area in the city.

The FIR has been filed under the Indian Penal Code’s Sections 295-A (Deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 125 of the Representation of the People Act.

Madhavi Latha allegedly made a provocative gesture during a Ram Navami procession on April 17.

The complainant stated that ever since Madhavi Latha was named a candidate by the BJP, she has been making derogatory comments against the Muslim community. Imran said in his complaint that on April 17, during the Ram Navami procession, Madhavi Latha made a gesture of drawing an imaginary arrow and shooting it at the Masjid located at the circle of Siddi Amber Bazar.

She expressed great joy after her heinous conduct of this action. This irresponsible action of hers has hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community, the complainant said.

Lok Sabha polls in Hyderabad

These developments are taking place ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in Hyderabad.

Asaduddin Owaisi, who has served four terms in the Lok Sabha as the elected representative from Hyderabad since 2004, was previously elected as an MLA twice in the erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh.

The Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency comprises seven assembly segments – Bahadurpura, Chandrayangutta, Charminar, Goshamahal, Karwan, Malakpet, and Yakatpura. All assembly seats, except Goshamahal, are presently held by the AIMIM.

Now, BJP Hyderabad MP candidate Madhavi Latha is leaving no stone unturned to win the elections in Hyderabad.