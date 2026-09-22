BJP, JDS walk out after heated exchanges in legislative council

Bengaluru: The second day of the Karnataka Legislative Council’s special session witnessed a stormy debate on Tuesday, September 22, after a statement by KPCC president B.K. Hariprasad concerning Prime Minister Narendra Modi led to sharp protests from BJP members.

The issue arose during a discussion on the farm loan waiver and the financial difficulties faced by farmers. Congress member Sunil questioned the Opposition about earlier promises, including the assurance that Rs 15 lakh would be deposited into people’s accounts.

The debate quickly became heated, and Hariprasad referred to the deaths of 800 farmers while speaking about Narendra Modi. BJP members objected strongly, accusing him of making an objectionable remark against the Prime Minister.

As members from both sides began arguing, Chairman Saleem Ahmed intervened and urged them to maintain order. He questioned the conduct of the members and remarked that the proceedings should not resemble a ‘fish market’.

BJP member Keshav Prasad took exception to the Chairman’s observation and argued that the ruling side was responsible for creating the situation. The Chairman then appealed to all members to respect one another and conduct the discussion in a dignified manner.

The House later returned to the debate, but another dispute broke out when Opposition Leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy spoke about Direct Benefit Transfer payments during the discussion on drought. Minister Santosh Lad sought clarification on the statement.

Opposition members alleged that they were repeatedly interrupted and were not being allowed sufficient time to present their views. C.T. Ravi questioned why a special session had been convened if members could not freely discuss drought and farmers’ issues.

BJP and JD(S) members subsequently staged a walkout, protesting against the conduct of the ruling party. Chairman Saleem Ahmed then adjourned the proceedings for a brief period.