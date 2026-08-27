BJP launches ‘Jhooth Ki Goonj’ to counter Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday, August 27, cited a website, which claims to fact-check Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s statements during his ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ campaign, to accuse him of misleading the youth and said his “falsehoods” will now be answered with facts.

The party fielded a battery of its spokespersons to launch an all-out attack against Gandhi, saying his utterances are driven by “frustration and envy” towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They also described the website – titled ‘Jhooth Ki Goonj’ – as a “nemesis” to Gandhi’s campaign and shared its link on their posts on X.

BJP MP and national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said Gandhi is the “flag-bearer of lies” and alleged that his statements are fuelled by frustration and envy towards Modi.

“No matter how much Rahul Gandhi, the flag-bearer of lies fueled by frustration and envy towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, continues to spread falsehoods, every lie is now being exposed through facts. The Jhooth Ki Goonj website is one by one exposing the reality of Gandhi’s claims,” Trivedi said in his post on X.

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Party national media head and chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said Gandhi’s claims will now be countered with facts.

“Let Rahul Gandhi keep on lying, no problem… now every lie will be answered with facts. The faster the propaganda will echo, the louder the truth will emerge in response,” Baluni said.

Its national media co-in-charge and spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said the youth have launched the website in response to Gandhi’s “fake narrative”.

“Tired by Rahul Gandhi’s fake narrative, youth have launched the website. Slowly, youth are busting the propaganda of the Congress and its proxies,” he said.

Later, addressing a press conference, Bhandari alleged that the country’s youth are “troubled, irritated and angry” with Gandhi’s lies.

“You know, the youth of the country is so irritated and angry with the series of lies Rahul Gandhi is spreading, that today the country’s youth have launched Jhooth Ki Goonj. For all the lies Rahul Gandhi has told, in parallel to that — this I saw on the internet, some youth sent it to me — the youth of this country has launched ‘Rahul Gandhi’s Jhooth Ki Goonj’,” he told reporters.

Bhandari said Gandhi had made 40 claims in his last four programmes and the youth are saying all 40 are either lies or misleading.

“This makes it clear that the real youth of the country, the youth who is on the ground, who is India’s youth, not the Congress PR stunt one, the real youth of India is talking about ‘Jhooth Ki Goonj’,” he claimed.

BJP national spokesperson Prem Shukla said the website is exposing Gandhi’s claims one by one.

“Rahul Gandhi’s lies answered with facts. The ‘Jhooth Ki Goonj’ website is exposing each and every claim of Rahul Gandhi one by one. The name is spot-on too: Jhooth Ki Goonj,” Shukla claimed.

Another BJP spokesperson Pratyush Kanth said the website is examining Gandhi’s claims using documented facts and sources.

“Rahul Gandhi may continue to spread his narrative, but now every claim will be met with facts and evidence. ‘Jhooth Ki Goonj’ is systematically examining Rahul Gandhi’s claims and exposing them, one by one, with documented facts and sources,” Kanth said.

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Ramesh Jethmalani also joined the BJP leaders in criticising Gandhi saying his ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ has met its “nemesis” in ‘Jhooth Ki Goonj’.

“Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ finally has met its nemesis… From a GenZ,” he said.

Jethmalani claimed that the website examined 40 claims made by Gandhi during four rallies using 134 sources, with 29 rated “false” and 11 “misleading”.

The website claims to fact-check statements made by Gandhi during his ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ events. It examines claims on issues including employment, NEET-related expenditure and crimes against women, and provides sources and evidence alongside them.

Gandhi has so far held four events under the campaign, which focuses on issues concerning students and the youth.