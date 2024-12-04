BJP launches scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi for attempting to visit Sambhal

New Delhi: BJP Rajya Sabha MP and National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi for attempting to visit violence-hit Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh (UP), claiming that this was done to compete with Samajwadi Party (SP) for the vote bank in the BJP-ruled state.

Rahul Gandhi and Congress Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi were stopped by police at the Ghazipur border on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway while en route to Sambhal in UP to meet the victims of the violence in which five youths were killed.

Authorities cited the prevailing law and order situation in the region, which recently witnessed communal violence following a survey of the Jama Masjid mosque in UP.

At a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Trivedi questioned the timing and intent of LoP Rahul Gandhi’s visit.

“Parliamentary sessions are underway, and the internal division within the INDIA bloc is evident to the public. Yesterday in Rajya Sabha, under Rule 267, the Congress raised one issue, the Samajwadi Party another, and other INDIA bloc factions took different stances,” Trivedi remarked.

He further alleged that the Congress’ sudden interest in Sambhal was a ploy for media attention.

“Senior SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav himself stated that the Congress’ actions are merely a formality. I would go further to say it’s a compulsion. The Congress remained silent on the issue until now, and suddenly, they want to visit Sambhal to gain headlines,” Trivedi claimed.

Trivedi also criticised the Congress and SP for competing to secure their respective vote banks. “Both parties are vying for the same vote bank, with no genuine sympathy for the situation in Sambhal,” he claimed.

Trivedi accused Rahul Gandhi of selective outrage, pointing to incidents in INDIA bloc-ruled states such as the Tamil Nadu illegal liquor case, the Sandeshkhali violence, and the Karhal rape case, where he claimed Congress leaders remained silent.

“As the Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi should address issues across the nation, not selectively highlight those in non-Congress-ruled states,” he added.

Trivedi also questioned the security protocols around the LoP’s visit, noting his ‘Z+’ Advanced Security Cover.

“With such security, his plans must be informed in advance for regional sanitisation. This visit seems more about the competition among the INDIA bloc constituents than genuine concern,” he professed.

Shifting focus, Trivedi condemned the assassination attempt on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab. He criticised the AAP-led Punjab government for failing to maintain law and order in the state.

“Since the AAP came to power in Punjab, both the financial and law and order situation have deteriorated. The attack at the holy Golden Temple’s doors highlights the state’s worsening condition,” he said.

Trivedi attributed the instability in Punjab to the “internal conflict” within the AAP-led government, claiming it stems from the influence of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

He also pointed to declining business investments in Punjab, stating, “Investment has fallen by 80 per cent, as per media reports. The Punjab government must take responsibility for this decline in governance.”

Trivedi concluded by calling for accountability and action from both Congress and AAP leaders, urging them to prioritise governance over alleged political theatrics.