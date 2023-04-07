BJP lawyer ‘threatens’ Warangal CP for arresting Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: A member of the BJP legal cell Neelam Bhargava Ram threatened Warangal police commissioner A.V. Ranganath for arresting Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay. The threat came after a court granted bail to Bandi Sanjay on Thursday, who had been arrested in connection with allegations of a class 10 Hindi second language question paper leaking. The police denied this, and said that the leak was not true.

Ram, who is the joint convener of the BJP Legal Cell in central Hyderabad, wrote on Twitter, “Commissioner(@cpwrl) try ur best to save your job, everything including your call logs will be probed, who insisted you to falsely implicate @bandisanjay_bjp Aanna in this Case will be brought to public domain, BC Commission waiting in Delhi, over to you @BjpAchary.”

After this tweet, Director of Digital Media for the Telangana government, Konatham Dileep, questioned the BJP member’s statement.

Dileep tweeted, “Openly threatening and abusing sincere and committed police officers is the new norm for BJP? The other day BJP MLA @RaghunandanraoM abused @TelanganaDGP now another BJP functionary is threatening @cpwrl Hope @IPS_Association is taking note!”

Telangana BJP chief gets bail

Bandi Sanjay was arrested from his in-laws’ house in Karimnagar earlier this week in the paper leak case for spreading false information. The arrest triggered protests by the BJP, who called it illegal. On Thursday, a court in Warangal district granted bail to Bandi Sanjay, subject to certain conditions.

The Warangal police named Bandi Sanjay as the main accused in the alleged leak of the Hindi question paper of the SSC exam from an exam center in Kamlapur, Warangal district, on Tuesday.

Bandi Sanjay and nine other accused were booked under IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating), 505 (circulating any report or statement with an intent to cause alarm to the public), and sections 4 (A), 6 of TS Public Examinations (Prevention of Malpractices) Act and 66-D of the Information Technology Act. Four have been arrested in the case so far.

Eatala Rajender received notice

The Warangal police have also issued notice to BJP MLA Eatala Rajender, asking him to appear before it on Friday for the investigation of the case. Rajender and his personal assistants Raju and Narendra were among the persons to whom accused number three had sent the leaked paper on April 4.

Rajender informed the police he would not be able to appear before it on Friday and communicated that he would appear on April 10.