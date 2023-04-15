BJP leader among 2 held with illicit liquor worth Rs 10 lakh

BJP district president Sanjeev Pratap Singh said Bhojwal is the former district media incharge and added that a report for further action will be taken once the police investigation gets over.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 15th April 2023 6:39 am IST
Two Army jawans held for raping 2 women
Representative Image

Pilibhit: A BJP leader was among two persons allegedly arrested with illicit liquor worth Rs 10 lakh in the Barkheda police station area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Friday.

According to a statement issued by the Superintendent of Police (SP), a team from Barkheda Police Station, along with the joint team of the excise department recovered a large amount of illicit liquor from a vehicle and arrested two accused.

Also Read
BJP leader shot dead in Delhi’s Dwarka

The two accused have been identified as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district media in-charge Shyam Bihari Bhojwal and Babu, a resident of Gadarpur police station, Kotwali Sadar, district Rudrapur in Uttarakhand.

MS Education Academy

BJP district president Sanjeev Pratap Singh said Bhojwal is the former district media incharge and added that a report for further action will be taken once the police investigation gets over.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 15th April 2023 6:39 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button