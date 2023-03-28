BJP leader arrested in Amethi for selling land to police on forged documents

Amethi: A local BJP leader has been arrested here on Tuesday for allegedly selling a piece of land to police for the construction of the Police Lines for Rs 2 crore with the help of forged documents, while he had already taken a loan of Rs 78 lakh against it.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Elamaran G. said that BJP leader Om Prakash alias Prakash Mishra had committed forgery and a case had been registered against him.

The SP also said the accused had taken a loan from the Bank of India by mortgaging his land. However, through forged documents, he sold the land for the construction of Police Lines. The land is located in Chauhanpur village under Sadar tehsil in Amethi’s Gauriganj.

On July 27, 2017, Mishra had executed a sale deed of 0.253 square metre land. Before selling the land, he had taken a loan of Rs 78 lakh from the bank by mortgaging the land.

After executing the sale deed, the BJP leader received a payment of Rs 1.97 crore from the Amethi police.

During the registry, Prakash did not give any information on whether there was any loan or outstanding dues against it.

In January this year, the recovery officer at the Debts Recovery Tribunal, Allahabad (Prayagraj) had sent a recovery notice, following which the matter came to light.

Based on the complaint lodged by the Reserve Inspector at Police Lines, Amethi, a case has been registered against Mishra.

The case has been registered under sections 409 (criminal breach of trust), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code.

Amethi district’s BJP chief Durgesh Tripathi said that Mishra is a party worker and a case has been registered against him.

He said the law will take its own course, and if found guilty, action will be initiated against Mishra.