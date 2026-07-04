BJP leader Ashoka slams Congress over Karnataka’s water crisis

Mandya: Amid growing concerns over Karnataka’s worsening water scarcity, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka on Saturday, July 4, led a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) team to inspect the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir in Mandya district, where water storage has fallen sharply following weak monsoon rains.

The BJP delegation, which included Legislative Council Opposition Leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, former MP Pratap Simha and several party leaders, reviewed the reservoir’s condition and sought details from officials on current storage levels and future water management plans.

Officials said the KRS reservoir’s level has fallen to nearly 80 feet, highlighting the impact of inadequate rainfall across the Cauvery basin.

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Compensation package of Rs 50k per acre demanded

Interacting with the media, Ashoka expressed concern over the dwindling reserves.

“The state’s reservoirs are nearly empty. Compared to last year, the storage is only a fraction of what it was. KRS presently has around 6 TMC of water, whereas drinking water consumption alone is about 3 TMC every month. The available storage may be sufficient only for the next two months,” he said.

He demanded that the government announce a compensation package of Rs 50,000 per acre for farmers affected by the drought-like conditions. Referring to reported statements by Chief Minister DK Shivakumar advising farmers not to cultivate, Ashoka questioned how farmers would sustain themselves without adequate support.

The Opposition leader also criticised the government’s handling of the Cauvery water issue, alleging that it had remained silent despite Karnataka’s worsening situation. He said the government should have convened an all-party meeting to discuss the crisis and prepare a coordinated response.

Ashoka further accused the Congress administration of focusing on projects such as tunnel roads and garbage management tenders instead of addressing the immediate concerns of farmers and rural communities. He also alleged that delays in completing the Cabinet expansion had left the agriculture sector without effective leadership during one of the state’s most challenging monsoon seasons.