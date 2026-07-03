Krishna Byregowda defends footpath clearance drive in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byregowda conducted a late-night inspection of the city’s Outer Ring Road (ORR) corridor on Thursday, July 2, reviewing the condition of roads, footpaths, drains and civic infrastructure from Silk Board Junction to Baiyappanahalli Metro Station. During the inspection, the Minister directed officials to speed up improvement works and strongly defended the ongoing footpath encroachment clearance drive, stating that pedestrian safety could not be compromised.

Accompanied by senior officials from various civic agencies, Krishna Byregowda assessed the progress of road development works being undertaken under the B-SMILE project. The State Government has earmarked Rs 400 crore to upgrade the 17.1-km stretch from Silk Board to Baiyappanahalli into a world-class urban corridor with improved roads, drainage, pedestrian infrastructure and utility management.

Beginning his inspection from the Lowry Junction towards Silk Board, the Minister expressed dissatisfaction over several civic deficiencies, including damaged service roads, exposed and hanging BESCOM cables, poorly maintained footpaths and unfinished utility works. He instructed officials to adopt a uniform design throughout the corridor and ensure that all agencies coordinate their work without delay.

The Minister also took exception to the repeated excavation of newly asphalted roads. At Doddanekkundi Junction, he questioned engineers after noticing that a recently resurfaced road had been dug up again for utility work.

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Seeking an explanation from officials, Krishna Byregowda asked why roads were being excavated soon after resurfacing, stressing that better coordination among departments was essential to prevent wastage of public funds and inconvenience to commuters.

Speaking about the ongoing footpath clearance operations, the Minister clarified that the government was not against street vendors but insisted that public footpaths must remain free for pedestrians.

“We are not asking traders to stop doing business. We are only saying that they should not occupy footpaths on major roads. When footpaths are blocked, pedestrians are forced to walk on the carriageway, putting their lives at risk,” he said.

The Minister expressed concern over the growing number of pedestrian fatalities in Bengaluru, stating that nearly 300 people lose their lives in road accidents every year after being forced to walk on roads due to encroached footpaths.

He urged vendors operating on major roads to shift their businesses to adjoining streets wherever possible, saying such an arrangement would protect both livelihoods and public safety.

Krishna Byregowda further said that with the monsoon intensifying, the government would prioritise the development of stormwater drains and ensure effective measures are taken to prevent waterlogging along major roads.

He directed officials to complete all civic improvement works within the stipulated timeframe and maintain strict quality standards to improve Bengaluru’s urban infrastructure and ensure safer roads for motorists and pedestrians alike.