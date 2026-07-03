IMD warns of extremely heavy rainfall in coastal Karnataka

Bengaluru: With the southwest monsoon becoming more active over Karnataka, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued weather warnings for several districts, forecasting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next few days. Coastal Karnataka is expected to bear the brunt of the monsoon, with a red alert issued for three districts from July 5.

The IMD has advised people living in coastal and hilly regions to remain cautious as intense rainfall could trigger flooding, inundation of low-lying areas and landslides.

Districts including Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hassan, Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru have been placed under a yellow alert during the first week of July. These areas are likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.4 mm, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of up to 40 kmph.

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Officials have advised commuters to be careful while travelling as heavy rain may cause traffic disruptions, waterlogging and the uprooting of trees in some places.

For the coastal belt, the IMD has predicted a significant increase in rainfall intensity. Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada districts have been placed under a red alert from July 5 to July 7, with isolated locations expected to receive more than 204.5 mm of rainfall in 24 hours.

The weather department has cautioned that rivers and streams may swell rapidly, increasing the risk of flooding in vulnerable areas. Landslides are also likely in the Western Ghats and adjoining hilly regions due to continuous rainfall.

Residents have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel, particularly through landslide-prone stretches, and to stay updated with official weather advisories.

The IMD further said that cloudy weather and intermittent rain are likely to continue in Bengaluru and other interior districts over the next few days, while the heaviest rainfall activity is expected to remain concentrated along Karnataka’s coastal districts as the monsoon strengthens further.