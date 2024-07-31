BJP leader asks Telangana govt to implement ‘Love Jihad’ bill

Hyderabad: BJP leader, NV Subhash, demanded Revanth Reddy’s government implement the ‘Love Jihad bill’ in the state on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, NV Subhash said that the Revanth Reddy government should implement the ‘Love Jihad’ bill in the state along with the neighbouring states. He further said that illegal Rohingyas and Bangladeshis are influxing into Hyderabad, which is changing the image of the system.

“The introduction of Uttar Pradesh’s Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Bill, which was adopted by CM Yogi Adiyanath in February 2021, is now giving good results in Uttar Pradesh. The amendment to this bill will be introduced in the UP Assembly and will have a strict punishment. It’s an important and bold step to stop the forcible conversion and to stop the demographic change in the population,” he said.

“There have been illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi influx into Hyderabad and Telangana, which is changing the image of the system. These people come here and get married to the Hindu tribal and SC ST girls and then leave them and go back to their native countries, because of which the girls suffer. If this continues, the number of Hindu girls will decrease in the country,” he said.

Further talking about the bill, he said, “The bill addresses the most important aspect of the attack on innocent Hindu Tribal, SC ST girls who are falling prey to external radical Islamists, who have one point of agenda, which is to destroy the Hindu unit of family and impose the Islamic agenda of GAZWA-E- HIND, which is being taught in many of the illegally funded madrasas in the bordering areas of Uttar Pradesh.”

He added, “In Telangana, many Love Jihad cases were reported recently and this bill has to be replicated in all states to save Hindu girls for future generations. This bill will be an honour and dignity for women.”