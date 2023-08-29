BJP leader booked for threatening police official

Farrukhabad: A police case has been registered against former BJP youth wing leader in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad district after a video showing him allegedly threatening and hurling abuses at a police sub-inspector (SI) surfaced on social media.

Amit Thakur has also been relieved of his post for “tarnishing” the party’s image after the video surfaced online.

Meanwhile, police said the SI who was threatened had gone to the spot in response to a complaint regarding a clash and subsequent exchange of fire between two groups engaged in illegal mining.

“We have registered an FIR against Amit Thakur and others. The Special Operation Group and other police teams are conducting raids for their arrest,” Farrukhabad SP Vikas Kumar said, adding that sections 147 (rioting), 504 (insult intended to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) were among the charges invoked against the accused.

"This is not Mulayam Singh government. This is BJP government. Will beat you to pulp," a couple of men threatening cops in a car surfaced in Farrukhabad area in UP. One of the accused has been identified as Amit Thakur, district vice president of BJP's youth wing. pic.twitter.com/vKaYc6T4zW — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 27, 2023

Also, the police have announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 on Thakur and Rs 15,000 each on three other accused, the SP added.

SI Surjit Kumar, who was threatened by Thakur, reportedly said he and a constable had gone to the Central Jail Intersection on Etawah-Bareilly Highway following information of a clash between two groups on the night of August 21.

When the police official intervened to control the situation, one of the two groups turned on him. In the video, Thakur can be heard saying: “Yeh Mulayam Singh ki sarkar nahi hain, daroga ji. Yeh Bhartiya Janata Party ki sarkar hai… bhoot main tumhara bana dunga… (This is not Mulayam Singh’s government. This is the Bharatiya Janata Party’s government. We will beat you to a pulp.)”

Apart from Thakur, the three other accused in the case are Ashish Pratap Singh from Amritpur, Manu Chaturvedi and Anshul Mishra (both from the Kotwali area of the district).

Responding to the incident, Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha district president Mayank Bundela said the decision to remove Thakur from office was taken on the directions of the top party leadership as the latter’s conduct maligned the party’s image.