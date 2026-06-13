BJP leader chants Jai Shri Ram at Aligarh Muslim University

He finished his address by chanting "Jai Shri Ram" and "Nara Parvati Patay Har Har Mahadev," echoed loudly by the participants.

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Dinesh Pratap Singh chants religios slogans at AMU
Dinesh Pratap Singh chants religios slogans at AMU

Aligarh: Uttar Pradesh Minister of Horticulture Dinesh Pratap Singh raised religious slogans, including “Jai Shri Ram,” at Aligarh Muslim University during an event on Friday, June 12. It marked the first time a government programme was held in the university.

The state Horticulture Department organised a seminar at the Kennedy Hall in the university to mark the completion of 12 years of Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

The minister shared a video on his Instagram account with the caption, “Aligarh Muslim Vishwavidyalaya ke Kennedy Hall ke bhitar har har Mahadev (Har Har Mahadev inside Kennedy Hall at Aligarh Muslim University)”

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He finished his address by chanting “Jai Shri Ram” and “Nara Parvati Patay Har Har Mahadev,” echoed loudly by the participants.

The event, attended by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs, workers and several students, was held under tight security arrangements.

Aligarh Muslim University is a central, collegiate and research university, established by Sir Syed Ahmad Khan as the Muhammadan Anglo-Oriental College in 1875.

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