Not interested: Man denied job interview over Muslim name

A Muslim man was allegedly denied a job interview due to his religion, with the recruiter’s blunt text saying, “He is Muslim, so we are not interested.”

A law student, Mohammed Ameen, took to LinkedIn to recount a “shocking” incident where his friend was denied an opportunity to sit in an interview because he was a Muslim.

“He wasn’t denied a job!!!! Actually he was denied an interview opportunity itself because he is a Muslim,” Ameen wrote.

What was even more shocking to him was that the recruiters didn’t try to conceal their prejudices under corporate language, but clearly relayed them over text. “There was no ‘your profile doesn’t match our requirements,’ no ‘we found a more suitable candidate.’ The reason was stated openly as shown in the Screenshot,” he said.

With his background in law, Ameen explained that his first reaction was to ask, “Can discrimination like this be challenged legally?” He said that as students, they read about equality, non-discrimination and constitutional protections in textbooks. “But when such incidents happen in real life, the gap between law and reality becomes difficult to ignore,” said Ameen.

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Victims often reluctant to pursue action

The post did not reveal the company or other verifiable details, framing it as a broader systemic issue rather than an isolated case.

The law student flagged another issue. Citing his own friend’s example, Ameen said there is an overall lack of push against such discriminatory practices, saying victims are often reluctant to pursue action.

He said his friend wished to remain silent, unwilling to question or report the recruiter. “And I don’t blame him,” Ameen wrote, adding that not everyone has the resources, emotional capacity or time to take on a legal battle.

Acknowledging that workplace discrimination has been a long-standing issue, he insisted his question remains. “How do we fight discrimination when the people facing it feel powerless to challenge it?”

Users question authenticity of post

More than a call for outrage, Ameen shared the post because, according to him, the issue deserved discussion. “This post is not written for engagement, reach or to start an online outrage campaign. I shared it because I found it disturbing and because it reflects a shift in human behaviour that deserved discussion.”

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After the post received widespread attention with some questioning its reliability, he clarified that his friend is not comfortable with sharing details, despite Ameen trying to convince him. “He doesn’t want to since it’s a sensitive issue.”

A legal content writer, Siddhant Singh, said, “If you have posted this image, please provide complete information. Posting a random screenshot without credible proof appears to be solely for engagement,” he said.

Kausik Chatterjee, an advocate, asked for complete disclosure and authentication. “Either disclose who sent it to whom and regarding employment in which company. Anonymous materials cannot used like this as a propaganda to malign an entire society.”

Other LinkedIn users supported the claim about prejudices still entrenched in Indian society. “This incident reflects a deeper problem in our society. Many people, including some highly educated and successful individuals, still judge others first by their caste, religion, surname, language, or background rather than by their character,” a law student said.