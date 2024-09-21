BJP leader fakes blood donation for camera, gets trolled

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad mayor Vinod Agarwal was caught on camera faking a blood donation on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.
A blood donation drive was organised on September 17 to celebrate PM Modi’s birthday coinciding with the national voluntary blood donation day.
The video circulating on social media purportedly shows Agarwal lying on the bed at a blood donation camp and laughing as a paramedic prepares to check his blood pressure. However, observers noted the paramedic holding a needle and as he proceeded, the BJP leader suddenly got up from the bed and left the room.
Soon after the video surfaced, social media users expressed their outrage labelling Agarwal’s action as a disgraceful attempt to gain publicity while undermining the seriousness of blood donation efforts.
In response to the viral video, the BJP leader labelled it a conspiracy from his rivals meant to tarnish his reputation. Agarwal claimed he visited the camp to give blood, but when the doctor learned that he was diabetic, he was told he was ineligible to donate.