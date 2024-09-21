BJP leader fakes blood donation for camera, gets trolled

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad mayor Vinod Agarwal was caught on camera faking a blood donation on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

A blood donation drive was organised on September 17 to celebrate PM Modi’s birthday coinciding with the national voluntary blood donation day.

The video circulating on social media purportedly shows Agarwal lying on the bed at a blood donation camp and laughing as a paramedic prepares to check his blood pressure. However, observers noted the paramedic holding a needle and as he proceeded, the BJP leader suddenly got up from the bed and left the room.

BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad mayor Vinod Agarwal was caught on camera faking a blood donation on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. pic.twitter.com/5zqXNaQ6zs — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 21, 2024

Soon after the video surfaced, social media users expressed their outrage labelling Agarwal’s action as a disgraceful attempt to gain publicity while undermining the seriousness of blood donation efforts.

In response to the viral video, the BJP leader labelled it a conspiracy from his rivals meant to tarnish his reputation. Agarwal claimed he visited the camp to give blood, but when the doctor learned that he was diabetic, he was told he was ineligible to donate.

Also Read Special langar to be organised at Ajmer Sharif Dargah on PM Modi’s birthday

Netizens reaction

This is Vinod Agarwal, the BJP mayor of Moradabad, UP. Went to donate blood on PM Modi's birthday. Watch this complete video of "Special Blood Donation" closely and understand…



#UttarPradesh #VinodAgarwal #BloodDonation #Photoshoot pic.twitter.com/z2hxXQx3Ee — BaLa (@itsmebalas) September 21, 2024

On PM Modi's birthday, Moradabad Mayor Vinod Agarwal donated blood.



He was wired, pics were taken, after laughs, program ended.



but blood? There wasn't any Blood donation !! pic.twitter.com/Xdmk6XGgi4 — Dr. Akash Deep Muni (@akashmuni01) September 20, 2024