BJP leader Hussain declares collapse of INDIA bloc

New Delhi: BJP National Spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain on Monday made a scathing remark on the INDIA bloc, stating that the alliance has “totally collapsed.”

He claimed that the alliance was no longer existing, with no official structure, leadership, or direction.

“I offer my tribute to the end of this alliance,” Shahnawaz Hussain told IANS, further asserting that the INDIA bloc is now defunct.

Hussain pointed to the situation in Maharashtra, where Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar’s NCP have been “completely rejected” by the electorate, signaling the failure of Opposition alliances in the state.

He also highlighted the Congress’ decision to contest the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections independently, indicating that the party is now without any formal allies.

Also Read Each party in INDIA bloc can make independent decisions: Tariq Anwar

“The Congress always used parties for their gain,” Shahnawaz Hussain said, adding that after the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress had admitted that the INDIA bloc was formed solely for the general elections.

He also mentioned remarks by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who had similarly acknowledged that the alliance was intended only for the national polls.

Turning to the growing partnership between Congress and AAP, Hussain criticised their recent decision to join forces in the Chandigarh mayoral elections. He dismissed their alliance as opportunistic, noting that their bonds were fragile and marked by frequent rifts.

“Look, their alliance has already collapsed. They come together when they need to, but these alliances are not strong,” he said.

On the subject of Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi’s upcoming rally in Seelampur, Hussain downplayed its significance, suggesting that only a few people would turn out to hear the Congress leader.

“If a few people will hear him, he can go to Seelampur, Batla House, and Jama Masjid. No one wants to hear him,” Hussain claimed.

He also commented on the ongoing controversy surrounding the AAP government’s new excise policy marred by allegations of irregularities.

Referring to the Delhi High Court’s criticism of the AAP government for delaying the presentation of the Comptroller and Auditor General’s (CAG) report in the Delhi Assembly, Hussain lashed out at the party and described them as ‘scamsters’ running the show.

“The AAP is a party of scamsters. Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was never a common man. He and his wife were bureaucrats, just faking that they were common people,” he said.

Meanwhile, the CAG report revealed that the AAP government’s excise policy had caused a loss of Rs 2,027 crore to the state exchequer due to various irregularities. The Delhi High Court, hearing a petition filed by BJP leaders, asked why the report had not been presented to the Assembly.

BJP MLAs, including Vijender Gupta, have also called for a special session of the Delhi Assembly to discuss the matter.

The Delhi government, however, questioned the feasibility of calling a session with elections looming on the horizon and also questioned the veracity of what it said was a ‘leaked’ CAG report. The party also dismissed allegations of wrongdoing against Kejriwal and his Cabinet ministers.