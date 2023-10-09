BJP leader writes to Telangana Governor over KCR’s health update

Hyderabad: As Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has not been seen in public for the last two weeks, BJP leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy wrote to Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan requesting her to direct the Chief Secretary of the state to provide the CM’s medical bulletins.

“I wrote to Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan yesterday requesting her to direct the Chief Secretary of Telangana to do all that is necessary regarding the health of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and also release his medical bulletins,” BJP leader Reddy told ANI.

“There were rumours about KCR’s health. It was put out in the media that he was suffering from a mild viral infection. Around two days back, his son and minister KTR (KT Rama Rao) came out saying that now he has a secondary infection which is a bacterial lung infection,” Reddy added.

He said that either a medical bulletin on KCR’s health ought to be released or the doctors treating him should come out and tell the public about his health condition.

He asked whether KTR was covering up his father’s health condition.

“The people recall what happened when the late Kanshi Ram (BSP founder) was ill for days together and nobody knew what his condition was.

It was all kept a guarded secret by Manavati (former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister). Recently it was Jayalalithaa, the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Even her health condition was kept totally secret and it was Shashikala who was supposed to have been responsible for this. Is KTR joining these luminary personalities in covering up what is actually going on?” Reddy said.

He said that the people of Telangana have a right to know about the health condition of their Chief Minister.

He alleged that there was pressure on KCR to “anoint” KTR as the next Chief Minister of the state and that the secrecy surrounding the KCR’s health has been going on in this background.

KCR’s recent absence from the public domain became more pronounced after he did not give any clarification about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sensational claims that he had sought to join the National Democratic Alliance.