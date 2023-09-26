Telangana CM KCR down with viral fever, should be ok soon, says KTR

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th September 2023 10:49 pm IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been suffering from viral fever, accompanied by cough, for the last one week and he should be ok in a few days, his son and minister K T Rama Rao said on Tuesday.

CM Chandrasekhar Rao (69) is being treated at home by his medical team and is being monitored closely, Rama Rao said on X (formerly Twitter).

“As per Doctors he should be able to get back to normalcy in a few days,” said Rama Rao, who is the Working President of ruling BRS, said.

