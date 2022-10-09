BJP leaders call for boycott, murder of Muslims at event in Delhi

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Delhi Parvesh Kumar along with MLA Nand Kishore Gujjar from Loni, UP at a public event in Delhi on Sunday spewed hate against Muslims. They further called upon Hindus to absolutely boycott Muslims in India.

The BJP leaders spoke at an event ‘Virat Hindu Sabah’ organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal on October 9 following the brutal murder of a 25-year-old man Manish in New Delhi on October 1.

Manish was brutally stabbed to death by a group of men, reportedly due to an old rivalry, in his locality, Sunder Nagri. Glimpses of the murder were captured on a CCTV nearby. The police identified three accused Aalam, Bilal, and Faizan, all residents of the same locality.

Following the revealtion, locals held protests in the area demanding justice.

Speakers at this event gathered to protest against the young man’s death and used the demise to spew hate against “jihadis” (a term originally referring to warriors but often used derogatorily to refer to Muslims) urging for a mass boycott to “teach them a lesson”.

A Hindu priest present at the event called for Muslims to be counted and killed.

Nand Kishor Gujjar in his speech said that they will always kill “jihadis” as they did during the infamous anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protests and Delhi riots in 2020.

“We have been accused of bringing 2500 people into Delhi during the riots. We were there to make them understand but they filed a case against us that we tried to kill the “jihadis”. We have killed “Jihadis” and we always will. But we won’t touch those who call India their mother, chant “Bharat mata ki Jai“, and is a descendent of Lord Ram. But those who spread terrorism in India and carry out such violent acts, will be dealt with. We must take an oath that such things never happen again,” he stated.

Furthermore, he assured the crowd that whatever their next plan of action is, they can be assured that 50,000 people from Loni will be there to support them like they had come to Delhi earlier too.

This is BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gujjar. He also spoke at the same event with Parvesh Varma. #HateSpeech



Link to the full video: https://t.co/nyfmS6ZjKR pic.twitter.com/UKPkdb0yuW — Alishan Jafri (@alishan_jafri) October 9, 2022

"Dadri mein ek suar maara jaata hai gaay kaatne waala Akhlaq toh Rahul Gandhi se lekar Akhilesh aur Arvind Kejriwal aise rote hain jaise inka damaad mar gaya ho" –BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar in Virat Hindu Sabha in Delhi today



Muslims are dehumanised even after they are lynched. pic.twitter.com/1DGuTnGdb9 — Kaushik Raj (@kaushikrj6) October 9, 2022

Delhi BJP MP Pravesh Verma said that from today Hindus must not buy from Muslim vegetable vendors, must shut down meat shops and boycott eating at their restaurants.

“Where ever you see them, this is the only solution to ‘cure them’ an absolute boycott. Take an oath with me. We will boycott them absolutely, we won’t buy from their shops and stalls, and we won’t give them employment. Do this one thing that is all. Only this is a solution for them,” said the MP amid applause from the audience.

Another Hindu priest at the event, Jagadguru Yogeshwar Acharya, incited Hindus to kill Muslims.

“These people don’t have one (child) but several (children). They want to marry 14 and have 40 children. we must also pay attention to this and count and kill them one after the other,” said the priest.

Here are a few more violence-inciting speeches delivered at the event

AAP will maintain strategic silence while one of its best ministers and minorities are attacked and dehumanised. https://t.co/4CHmTpq96I — Alishan Jafri (@alishan_jafri) October 9, 2022