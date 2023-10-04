BJP leaders stage protest, demand Kejriwal’s resignation over liquor ‘scam’

Protesters were marching towards the AAP office on DDU Marg from ITO when they were stopped by police who put up barricades.

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 4th October 2023 3:28 pm IST
BJP
New Delhi: Leaders and workers of the Delhi BJP staged a protest near the AAP office on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg on Wednesday, demanding Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation over developments related to the alleged excise policy scam.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh’s residence at North Avenue here earlier in the day in connection with its ongoing probe into the alleged liquor scam in the Delhi government.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged that the raid at Singh’s residence has exposed the corruption of the AAP government in the national capital.

“All those involved in the liquor scam will soon be behind bars,” Sachdeva said.

The protesters were marching towards the AAP office on DDU Marg from ITO when they were stopped by police who put up barricades.

The Delhi government scrapped its excise policy for 2021-22 last year after Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in its implementation.

Then deputy chief minister and in-charge of the excise department, Manish Sisodia, was arrested in connection with the alleged scam and is currently in jail.


