BJP leaders take out Tiranga Yatra from Hyderabad’s Charminar

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana State President N Ramchandra Rao and other party leaders took part in a Tiranga Yatra on bikes from Charminar, Hyderabad.

The rally began after the leaders offered prayers at the Bhagyalakshmi Temple. The bike rally was part of the BJP’s programmes ahead of India’s 80th Independence Day.

BJP plans Har Ghar Tiranga celebrations

The BJP has announced Tiranga Yatra rallies in several states ahead of Independence Day.

The Telangana BJP unit is also preparing a series of programmes under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ and ‘Tiranga Yatra’ initiatives. The programmes are aimed at promoting national pride and bringing people together to remember India’s freedom struggle.

BJP State President N Ramchandra Rao said the party was preparing to hold events in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana. He appealed to people to hoist the Tricolour at their homes by August 15.

Grand Tiranga Yatra near Hyderabad’s Tank Bund

Rao also announced plans for a grand Tiranga Yatra near Tank Bund in Hyderabad on August 14.

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The programme will be part of the BJP’s Independence Day celebrations in Telangana.